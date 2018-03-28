From Other Woman to Crowned Duchess: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Epic Love Story

She certainly dazzled at their initial meeting. Introduced by mutual friend Lucia Santa Cruz at a 1970 polo match, a 23-year-old Camilla Shand walked up to the royal and hit him with a bold opening line. Referencing Alice Keppel's affair with King Edward VII, "She says to him: ‘Oh you know your great grandfather and my great grandmother were lovers,'' childhood pal Broderick Munro Wilson recalled in a 2005 Dateline NBC report. "'How about it?'"

Her brazenness worked. "He loved the fact that she smiled with her eyes as well as her mouth, and laughed at the same silly things as he did," Penny Junor revealed in her book, The Duchess: The Untold Story. "He also liked that she was so natural and easy and friendly, not in any way overawed by him, not fawning or sycophantic. In short, he was very taken with her, and after that first meeting he began ringing her up."

Though intense, their initial romance was short-lived. Charles' decision to join the Royal Navy strained their union as did the public's perception that the onetime receptionist lacked several necessary attributes. She had no royal lineage in her blood and, "She wasn't a virgin," royal biographer Chris Wilson told Dateline, "and back in the early 1970s, weird as it seems, we wanted to have a Princess of Wales who'd never been to bed with anyone else."

Author and Camilla pal William Shawcross argued their main issue was that she simply fell for Parker Bowles: "I know that she loved Andrew very much."