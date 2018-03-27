Groot Is a Sassy, Foul-Mouthed Teen in Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

by Nikki Levy | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018

Say hello to a grown up Groot! 

A new trailer for Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War was released today, and it appears Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, has grown into a moody teenager. A lot has changed since we last saw the tree-like character on our screens last summer, and his teenage attitude is on full display.

In the new promo, we see a short back and forth between Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, and Groot, as the Guardians navigate through space aboard the Milano. Star-Lord warns Groot to stop playing video games, saying, "I don't want to tell you again." But Groot brushes him off and shows just how sassy he has become. He mockingly replies, "I am Groot," while rolling his eyes—a rebuttal that left Quill and Drax, played by Dave Bautista, looking shocked. Clearly no one is too pleased to be dealing with a teenager, and the attitude that comes along with raising one!

While the minute-long clip is comprised mostly of footage we've already seen in previous trailers, this spot does feature new footage of Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites characters from Ant-Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man and Spider-Man

The soon-to-be blockbuster is set to hit theaters on Apr. 27.

(E! and Fandango are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

