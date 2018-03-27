Chrissy Metz's Lubed Latex Dress Nearly Ruined Hugh Jackman's Suit

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 12:02 PM

Chrissy Metz, Hugh Jackman

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Well, that was awkward.

Chrissy Metz is dishing about the slightly uncomfortable moment she got, um, some lube on Hugh Jackman's suit...but it's not what you think! The red latex dress that the actress wore to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards had the lube on it, which almost stained the Logan actor's suit while Chrissy presented him and Dafne Keen with the award for Best On-Screen Duo.

The star laughed as she talked about the encounter with host Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today Tuesday. Chrissy recalled telling Jackman that she had the substance on her dress, saying, "And I was like, 'It's latex, and it's lubed up, and I don't want to get it on your suit.' He's like, 'Right, right.'"

She added, "I loved it and I loved that moment, but it was pretty funny."

Besides sharing her funny exchange with Jackman, the This Is Us star discussed her new memoir, aptly titled, This Is Me.

In the emotional book, she details her relationship with her family and how "growing up, food was love." She says that those struggles with her weight allowed her to connect to the character she plays on This Is Us.

Now, she hopes to inspire others with her story of self-love and acceptance which has helped her to become successful.

To hear more about her hilarious exchange with Jackman, check out the video above!

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.) 

