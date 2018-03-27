Chrissy Metz's Lubed Latex Dress Nearly Ruined Hugh Jackman's Suit

Well, that was awkward.

Chrissy Metz is dishing about the slightly uncomfortable moment she got, um, some lube on Hugh Jackman's suit...but it's not what you think! The red latex dress that the actress wore to the 2017 MTV Movie Awards had the lube on it, which almost stained the Logan actor's suit while Chrissy presented him and Dafne Keen with the award for Best On-Screen Duo.

The star laughed as she talked about the encounter with host Megyn Kelly on Megyn Kelly Today Tuesday. Chrissy recalled telling Jackman that she had the substance on her dress, saying, "And I was like, 'It's latex, and it's lubed up, and I don't want to get it on your suit.' He's like, 'Right, right.'"

She added, "I loved it and I loved that moment, but it was pretty funny."