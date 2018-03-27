Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Enjoy Spring Break With Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 11:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Instagram

Gwen Stefani and her three sons traveled to Blake Shelton's home state for spring break.

The "Make Me Like You" singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share videos and Boomerangs of her family spending time in Oklahoma. Her posts showed the kids jumping off rocks, swimming and playing in the sand. Shelton also made an appearance in Stefani's posts, wearing camo and riding ATVs.

The couple is enjoying some time off after a busy couple of months. In early March, Stefani posted about missing her boyfriend while he was away playing shows.

"@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A.❤️ gx," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the couple on March 1.

Photos

Celebs on Spring Break 2018

Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Instagram

Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Instagram

Gwen Stefani, Spring Break, Spring Break 2018

Instagram

Just a week ago, Shelton talked about being in love with Stefani on the Today show.

"How can I not be [in love]? She is the greatest," he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "She is the greatest."

He also talked about his relationship with Stefani's three sons, with whom she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale.

"At this point in my life, I kind of put that—well, I guess that wasn't meant to be—and then all of a sudden it happens one way or another, and I'm like, wow, I really missed out on a lot, you know," he said. "Having them around is, I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun."

Stefani and her boys have spent a lot of time in Oklahoma with Shelton over the last year. Back in November, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo spent Thanksgiving with their mom and Shelton at his home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Earlier that month, the couple celebrated their second anniversary together. E! News confirmed on November 4, 2015 that Stefani and Shelton are "officially dating."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Couples , Celeb Kids , Spring Break , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Abby Lee Miller, 2016 Teen Choice Awards

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Prison and Moves Into Halfway House

Prince William, Prince Harry, BB-8

Prince William to Miss FA Cup Final for Prince Harry's Wedding

Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima Keep It Friendly on Yacht Party With Will Smith

Roseanne

Roseanne Barr Kept an Iconic Prop From Roseanne...And Didn't Bring it Back for the Revival

Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Tommy Feight

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid's Wedding Date Revealed

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Turbulent Marriage: A History of Their Highs and Lows

Chrissy Teigen, Today

Chrissy Teigen on the Beyoncé Bite: "The Problem Is I Love Everybody Involved"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.