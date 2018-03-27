Gwen Stefani and Her Kids Enjoy Spring Break With Blake Shelton in Oklahoma

Gwen Stefani and her three sons traveled to Blake Shelton's home state for spring break.

The "Make Me Like You" singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share videos and Boomerangs of her family spending time in Oklahoma. Her posts showed the kids jumping off rocks, swimming and playing in the sand. Shelton also made an appearance in Stefani's posts, wearing camo and riding ATVs.

The couple is enjoying some time off after a busy couple of months. In early March, Stefani posted about missing her boyfriend while he was away playing shows.

"@blakeshelton have a good show tonight we r missing u in L.A.❤️ gx," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the couple on March 1.