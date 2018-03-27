Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima Keep It Friendly on Yacht Party With Will Smith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
by Diana Marti | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 10:46 AM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
While Marc Anthony gave Will Smith an epic salsa lesson, Shannon de Lima was there cheering them on.
That's because Anthony's ex-wife was a guest at the amazing yacht party along with her son.
In a video shared by iHeartLatino, we can see de Lima standing off to the side as the viral moment was filmed.
Earlier in the day, she shared a photo sporting a one-piece bathing suit and the stunning Miami skyline behind her. "Spring Break," she captioned the photo.
Then, she posted a photo with Smith on the same yacht and captioned it, "How was your weekend? Well, I'm just here with the king #boatlife," she wrote.
As if we needed any more proof, Despierta America got their hand's on a photo of the entire group from that night and there you'll see the friendly exes together.
Marc and Shannon continue to enjoy their friendship because last year the friendly exes also hung out for a boat day.
