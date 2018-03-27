Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui Share Solo Plans

"Miss Movin' On," indeed!

After Camila Cabello quit Fifth Harmony in 2016, the remaining four members—Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei—soldiered on and released a self-titled album. But, on March 19, they surprised fans by revealing they'll be taking an indefinite hiatus.

Kordei, who recently teamed up with Khalid for the single "Love Lies," had already been gearing up to go solo. "Honestly, I feel like I've experienced a lot in the last six years, so I feel like just getting all of that out," the 21-year-old singer told Beats 1 on Apple Music Monday. "Whatever comes to mind, whatever I'm going through at the moment, I just want this to be an album that completely represents who Normani is—and for some people, it may be the first time." Kordei is in the "beginning stages" of recording her "first full-length album," and so far, she's worked with Sarah Aarons, Sailor Heart, Victoria Monét, The Monsters, The Stereotypes and The Strangerz. She'll be getting into the studio with Ester Dean very soon, she added. "I'm excited!"