Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui Share Solo Plans

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 27, 2018 8:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Miss Movin' On," indeed!

After Camila Cabello quit Fifth Harmony in 2016, the remaining four members—Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei—soldiered on and released a self-titled album. But, on March 19, they surprised fans by revealing they'll be taking an indefinite hiatus.

Kordei, who recently teamed up with Khalid for the single "Love Lies," had already been gearing up to go solo. "Honestly, I feel like I've experienced a lot in the last six years, so I feel like just getting all of that out," the 21-year-old singer told Beats 1 on Apple Music Monday. "Whatever comes to mind, whatever I'm going through at the moment, I just want this to be an album that completely represents who Normani is—and for some people, it may be the first time." Kordei is in the "beginning stages" of recording her "first full-length album," and so far, she's worked with Sarah Aarons, Sailor Heart, Victoria Monét, The Monsters, The Stereotypes and The Strangerz. She'll be getting into the studio with Ester Dean very soon, she added. "I'm excited!"

Lauren Jauregui, Playboy

Ali Mitton/Playboy

Fifth Harmony was manufactured on The X Factor in 2012, and before the girls entered the competition series, none of its members knew each other. "We tried our best to be ourselves, [but] we were also adolescents," Jauregui, 21, told Playboy in an interview published Monday. "So, you have to think about who you were at that age and being thrown in front of cameras."

In various ways, each member of Fifth Harmony had to to compromise her artistic integrity for the sake of the group, according to Jauregui. "When you're really disconnected from who you are and you're ashamed of it, you can write and tell a story, but you can never really tell your story," Jauregui explained. "That's what separates a lot of artists from others—the connection."

Like Kordei, Jauregui set herself up for solo success before Fifth Harmony disbanded; while still a member of the band, she collaborated with Steve Aoki, Halsey, Marian Hill and Ty Dolla $ign. "Right now, I'm just exploring myself and getting in touch with myself creatively," Jauregui told Playboy, adding that she doesn't want to put "boundaries" around what she can do on her own.

"It's definitely different than my work with Fifth Harmony," Jauregui teased. "It's me."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fifth Harmony , Normani Kordei , Lauren Jauregui , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Cardi B, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Surprise! Cardi B Reveals Release Date for Debut Album Invasion of Privacy

Kevin Federline Plays Coy Over Britney Spears Questions

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

9 Unsolved Beyoncé Mysteries That Keep the Beyhive Buzzing

Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Salsa Dancing, Instagram

Will Smith Dances With Marc Anthony and Gives Surprise Performance of "Miami"

Today's the Day -- Zayn Malik Left One Direction

Inside Beyonce & Jay-Z's Best Week Ever

Wendy's Logo

Wendy's Drops a Mixtape With McDonald's and Burger King Diss Tracks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.