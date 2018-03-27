How Oliver Hudson Reconnected With His Estranged Father

It's never too late to start over.

On Larry King Now Monday, Oliver Hudson said he has reconnected with his estranged father, Bill Hudson. "Well, we're trying right now," Oliver said. "We've shot some texts back and forth."

Ironically, their reconciliation was spurred by Oliver's controversial Father's Day joke in 2015. "There was an incident that happened via my Instagram. I had posted something that was darkly comedic and it blew up into something, and actually it helped us with our relationship," said Oliver, who stars in ABC's Splitting Up Together. "So, now we're kind of keeping in touch."

Three years ago, Oliver, 41, posted a photo of himself with sister Kate Hudson, 38, and Bill, 68, on Father's Day, joking, "Happy Abandonment Day…@katehudson." When he first spoke to his biological father after posting the photo, Oliver described their relationship as "contentious"— quite an understatement. In response to Oliver's Instagram post, Bill issued a statement to the U.K.'s Daily Mail. "I say to them now, 'I set you free.' I had five birth children and I now consider myself a father of three," the musician said. "I no longer recognize Oliver and Kate as my own."