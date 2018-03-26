Daddy Yankee Shares Rare Photo to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 10:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daddy Yankee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

 Daddy Yankee's long musical career has almost never barely focused on the singer's ever-so private life. 

But that changed when the 41-year-old reggaeton icon, took to Instagram to share a rare photo to celebrate one of his most significant accomplishments. Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with music. 

Yankee shared a post of what appears to be a private jet full of balloons and gorgeous flower arrangements for his wife, Mireddys González

"Because every boss needs a good boss. With God's blessing, anniversary #23," the "Dura" singer writes in Spanish along with the photo.

Fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages to Yankee and his wife for their exceptional marriage. The couple, which tied the knot in 1994, knows how to make it work even in the spotlight. 

Photos

Surprising Secrets of the Longest Celebrity Relationships

The star had just wrapped up a special appearance at Miami's at Ultra Music Festival where he joined Steve Aoki to perform their hit, "Azukita."

Photos

2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Couples

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Mackenzie Edwards, Ryan Edwards

Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor: Get Ready for "Twists and Turns" in Season 2

Robin Thicke, Son, Daughter, Instagram

Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Photo of Son Meeting Newborn Daughter

Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout Discuss Their Miscarriages in Emotional Reunion

Jesse Williams, Aryn Drakelee-Williams

Jesse Williams Awarded Joint Physical Custody of Children in Divorce

Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Cameron Burnett

Roma Downey and Mark Burnett's Son Hospitalized

Khloe Kardashian Lists Traits She Hopes Her Baby Inherits

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.