Teen Mom's Mackenzie Edwards Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Ryan

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 9:01 PM

Miss a minute, miss a lot on Teen Mom OG.

On tonight's episode, fans watching until the very end were able to catch a glimpse into next week's all-new show.

Based on previews, it appears Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards have some big news to share. They are expecting their first child together!

Mackenzie is seen showing producer Jeni a positive pregnancy test. And yes, everyone appears more than a little excited!

Although fans will have to wait a few days until they learn more on the small screen, viewers have received hints that the couple was hoping to expand their family.

"I'm ready when you're ready," Ryan told his wife in a recent episode when discussing having a baby. "I think now is as good a time as ever."

The news comes almost four months after the couple said "I Do" again at their "original, intended" wedding ceremony.

"It was amazing, it was the best day ever," Mackenzie gushed to E! News after the news was revealed. "Everything went so smoothly. It could not have gone any better."

She added, "This just felt like the actual wedding, it just felt like the day. That's the anniversary that we will be using, in November. It does feel different, it does feel legit. It's like what I've always dreamed of."

Ryan shares a son named Bentley with Teen Mom's Maci Bookout. As for Mackenzie, she has a son named Hudson with her ex Zachary Stephens.

Congratulations to the family on their big news!

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on MTV.

