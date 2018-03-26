The Good Doctor: Get Ready for "Twists and Turns" in Season 2

Season one of The Good Doctor may have just ended, but we're already getting some info on what we can expect in season two.

"David [Shore] has some really wonderful things in store," executive producer Daniel Dae Kim told E! News before the show's PaleyFest panel. "Some really nice character turns. Freddie [Highmore]'s journey—Shaun's journey—is going to have a couple of twists and turns that I find incredibly compelling..."