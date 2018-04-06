Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Celebrate 10 Years: An A-Z Guide on Today's Happy Hour

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 6, 2018 3:00 AM

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Raise a glass to one unforgettable duo in daytime television.

This morning marks a very special day in the Today show family. Believe it or not, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb have been rocking the fourth hour for 10 special years. 

When the clock strikes 10 a.m., the pair is ready to take viewers on a special ride thanks to their energy, humor and appreciation for booze. Whether interviewing Hollywood stars, exploring the latest lifestyle trends, cooking in the kitchen or simply chatting away at the main table, both morning show vets have developed a special relationship with viewers across the country. 

So how do they do it day after day? It all begins with some chemistry that cannot be denied. 

"I just loved her," Kathie Lee once shared when reminiscing about the first day she met her future co-host. "I knew that day that even if we never worked together, she'd be my friend for the rest of my life."

Hoda added, "I feel so lucky to know that I get to walk in and be true. You get to go in and really enjoy yourself."

We at E! News decided to celebrate the milestone by creating an A to Z guide on all things related to the fourth hour. Whether you've been with these two ladies from the beginning or recently joined in on the fun, we have a feeling you're going to like this trip down memory lane in our gallery below.

Photos

Today's Kathie Lee and Hoda From A-Z

Celebrate Today's 10-year anniversary with Kathie Lee and Hoda in a special episode airing today at 10 a.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

