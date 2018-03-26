Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Photo of Son Meeting Newborn Daughter

He's a big bro!

Robin Thicke documented the special moment in the hospital when his son Julian Fuego Thicke became a big brother to his newborn sister Mia Love Thicke—and it's just so precious!

The Instagram photo shows Robin and Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, gazing upon the little lovebug, who was born on Feb. 22.

The "Blurred Lines" singer posted the image with the simple caption, "Lucky Daddy!"

The sweet snap comes a couple days after girlfriend April Love Geary shared a photo of the couple's newborn daughter, Mia Love Thicke.

April has been documenting her first days of motherhood on social media. On Monday she shared several more adorable images of her baby girl on Instagram Stories, documenting the little family's "Monday Mornings" for fans.