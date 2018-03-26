Robin Thicke Shares Sweet Photo of Son Meeting Newborn Daughter

Mon., Mar. 26, 2018

He's a big bro!

Robin Thicke documented the special moment in the hospital when his son Julian Fuego Thicke became a big brother to his newborn sister Mia Love Thicke—and it's just so precious!

The Instagram photo shows Robin and Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, gazing upon the little lovebug, who was born on Feb. 22.

The "Blurred Lines" singer posted the image with the simple caption, "Lucky Daddy!"

The sweet snap comes a couple days after girlfriend April Love Geary shared a photo of the couple's newborn daughter, Mia Love Thicke.

April has been documenting her first days of motherhood on social media. On Monday she shared several more adorable images of her baby girl on Instagram Stories, documenting the little family's "Monday Mornings" for fans.

Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shares First Photo of Their Baby Girl's Face

April Love Geary, Instagram

April Love Geary/Instagram

April Love Geary, Instagram

April Love Geary/Instagram

On Saturday, the 23-year-old shared the first image of Mia's face on social media, cradling her while wearing a sweatsuit with the words "baby girl" written on it.

On Feb. 24, the "Blurred Lines" singer posted an Instagram video cradling his newborn daughter (whose face you could not see) with the caption, "On 2/22 at 13:33 Mia Love Thicke was born. Thank you God and April Love."

Days earlier, April posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of herself lying on a hospital bed, to the tune of The Four Tops' 1972 song "Ain't No Woman Like The One I Got."

She also shared a photo from inside the room showing of balloons, including a pink, heart-shaped one that read, "Baby girl."

She and Robin have been together for more than three years. She announced last August that she and Robin were expecting a baby. At the time, it was reported that she was pregnant with a girl.

April also announced that her expected due date was March 1—what would have been the 71st birthday of his late father Alan Thicke, who died in December 2016.

