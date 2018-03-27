6 Reasons Why the Timing Is Perfect for a Roseanne Revival

It's finally time to return to Lanford.

20 years and one questionable series finale later, the Conners are making their way back to ABC with the one-hour Roseanne premiere on Tuesday, March 27, and the timing for the beloved sitcom's revival couldn't be more perfect. Roseanne Barr and her unmistakable laugh are back as Roseanne Conner, bringing with her original series regulars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Lecy Goranson, and Sarah Chalkeyes, both Beckys!—to let us in on what the Conner clan is up to all these years later.

With just a few hours to go before everyone starts arguing around that iconic brown couch, let's take a look at all the reasons why we're more than ready to revisit the Conner household.