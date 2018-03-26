Roma Downey and Mark Burnett's Son Hospitalized

Roma Downey's stepson and Mark Burnett's 20-year-old son, Cameron Burnett, is back at home after being hospitalized in Los Angeles.

"Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA," the couple said in a statement to People on Monday.

The Irish actress took to Instagram on Monday to thank God and her fans for their prayers for her family.

The 57-year-old posted the caption, "Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU . We are so grateful ! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving."

Downey ended the post with the hashtags, "#answeredprayers #thankyougod #gratefulheart #gratitude #joy #relief #prayer #countingourblessings."

Four years ago, Cameron underwent brain surgery for a tumor when he was just 16-years-old.