Roma Downey and Mark Burnett's Son Hospitalized

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 6:23 PM

Roma Downey, Mark Burnett, Cameron Burnett

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Roma Downey's stepson and Mark Burnett's 20-year-old son, Cameron Burnett, is back at home after being hospitalized in Los Angeles.

"Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA," the couple said in a statement to People on Monday.

The Irish actress took to Instagram on Monday to thank God and her fans for their prayers for her family.

The 57-year-old posted the caption, "Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU . We are so grateful ! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving."

Downey ended the post with the hashtags, "#answeredprayers #thankyougod #gratefulheart #gratitude #joy #relief #prayer #countingourblessings."

Four years ago, Cameron underwent brain surgery for a tumor when he was just 16-years-old.

Roma Downey on Touched by an Angel Co-Star Della Reese: ''I Miss Her Everyday''

In recent days, Roma, a devoutly Catholic star, has been taking to Instagram to ask for prayers for "someone I love who is ill," but did not identify who the prayers were for.

The Touched by an Angel star has been on her Box of Butterflies book tour.

Cameron's mother is Dianne J. Burnett, who was married to the super producer until 2003. The former couple also had son James together.

Downey, who has daughter Reilly from her first marriage, and Burnett were wed in Malibu in 2007. They have no children together.

