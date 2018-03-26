Surprise! Cardi B Reveals Release Date for Debut Album Invasion of Privacy

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 6:06 PM
We see you Cardi B!
On Monday evening, the rapper surprised her fans and followers when she made a major announcement on social media.
As it turns out, her debut album is coming out sooner than you may have expected.
"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS !" she shared on Instagram with the official first look. "My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!"
Yes, ladies and gentlemen. We have 11 days to prepare for the new record, okurrrr?! The timing comes at a pretty great time for Cardi B who is scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live April 7.
In addition, she is set to open for Bruno Mars when he takes the 24K Magic Tour to the United States beginning on September 7.
Until then, Cardi B continues to celebrate all her musical success that recently including the award for Best New Artist at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
"I want to thank my fans because even when I'm wrong they be like she's still right," the former Love & Hip Hop New York star shared from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "And I want to thank my haters too. Because, ha-ha-ha, because, they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me. Ha-ha-ha. My album will be coming in April. Okay? Yes, sir. April. Stay tuned mother f--kers owwww."
Something tells us it's going to be a big few months for Cardi B!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!