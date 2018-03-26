What Really Went Wrong Between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola

Trouble has been brewing between Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

A source reveals to E! News exclusively the real reason behind why things didn't work out for the famous pair.

"Danny couldn't handle Olivia's demanding lifestyle and wasn't pleased with certain choices she was making," says the source. "The constant travel was also causing a rift."

As E! News reported over the weekend, Olivia took off to Las Vegas for a little trip with her squad, best pal Cara Santana and her pregnant sister Aurora Culpo amid rumors that she and her boyfriend of two years had called it quits.

On Friday night, the model took to her Instagram Story to show some girly photos from the group's night on the town, primping, having fun and dancing around to music. The black-clad star shared one image of the trio in the mirror and wrote, "Vegas ready."