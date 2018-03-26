So, This Is How Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond

Rihanna wants everybody to shine bright like a diamond...using her beauty products, of course.

The "Lemon" singer took to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account to tease her its first body product, appropriately called Body Lava. The boomerang oscillates between two liquid illuminating shades: a lighter, peachy hue called "Who Needs Clothes" and a glittering bronze called "Brown Sugar." "Mine are almost empty," the "Love on the Brain" singer writes in a graphic text.

If that's how Riri has been getting her glow lately, fans and beauty junkies will surely want in on the action. However, Fenty Beauty has not released any additional information about the new offerings.