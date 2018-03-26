So, This Is How Rihanna Shines Bright Like a Diamond

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 4:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Rihanna, Glowing Skin

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Rihanna wants everybody to shine bright like a diamond...using her beauty products, of course.

The "Lemon" singer took to the Fenty Beauty Instagram account to tease her its first body product, appropriately called Body Lava. The boomerang oscillates between two liquid illuminating shades: a lighter, peachy hue called "Who Needs Clothes" and a glittering bronze called "Brown Sugar." "Mine are almost empty," the "Love on the Brain" singer writes in a graphic text.

If that's how Riri has been getting her glow lately, fans and beauty junkies will surely want in on the action. However, Fenty Beauty has not released any additional information about the new offerings.

Rihanna was featured in a second post—this time, she's happily holding both bottles. "#BROWNSUGAR or #WHONEEDSCLOTHES??? Nvm, we'll take both," reads the caption.

If you can't wait any longer to get that badgalriri glow, product reviewers have suggested using the brand's Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, a powder illuminator, on your collarbones, according to Allure.

Still, good things come to those who wait. A release will probably happen in the next few months. Swimsuit season is almost here, after all. Not to mention, Rihanna is running out of her samples.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kate Bosworth Calls This $12 Acne Solution a "Lifesaver"

RELATED ARTICLE: Kat Graham Gets Fierce With Graphic Liner at Kids' Choice Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rihanna , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Celebrity Ponytails

15 Celebrity Ponytails to Copy Now, Based on the Length of Your Hair

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Designer Christian Siriano Paid Up to $50K to Ship Oscars Dresses

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Must do Monday

Kate Bosworth Calls This $12 Acne Solution a "Lifesaver"

ESC: Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

9 Kids' Choice Awards Style Trends You'll Be Seeing All Spring

Millie Bobby Brown, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Millie Bobby Brown Dedicates Kids' Choice Award and Shirt to Gun Victims

ESC: Candace Cameron Bure, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.