Justin Theroux Is ''Enjoying His New Single Life'' Post-Jennifer Aniston Split

He's a man about town!

Despite announcing his shocking split from Jennifer Aniston a little over a month ago, Justin Theroux is really "enjoying his new single life," a source tells E! News.

The insider says that the 46-year-old has been keeping himself busy entertaining since he separated from his famous wife of over two years.

"He's been hosting and attending a lot of different friendly gatherings," said the source, adding that the actor "is trying to keep himself around friends a lot more than he used to—he's not at home thinking about his divorce."

Aniston and Theroux released a joint statement on February 15, telling the world it was their "mutual" decision to "lovingly" part ways at the end of last year.