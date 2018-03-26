Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Share Powerful Message About Body Image

Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes have an important message to share with their fans about body image.

Just weeks ago, Reinhart and Mendes took to social media to call out Cosmopolitan Philippines for photoshopping their bodies. On Sunday, the Riverdale co-stars attended the CW show's panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles and revealed why they decided to speak up about the photoshopped images.

Mendes shared with E! News' Sibley Scoles that the minute she saw the images, she took a screenshot and sent it to Reinhart. They then decided that they needed to say something.

"It came so naturally for us, it almost wasn't a second thought," Mendes said Sunday. "How could you not say something about that?"