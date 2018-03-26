Christina Aguilera Talks Fashion & Female Empowerment While Going Bare-Faced for Paper Magazine

Zoey Grossman/Paper Magazine
Christina Aguilera stripped down to a make-up free face for the cover of Paper magazine while talking all things fashion, sexuality and female empowerment.
From old Hollywood glam to leather chaps to platinum hair with black highlights, she's practically done it all. And in regards to her ever-changing style, it appears that Aguilera has taken a liking to the minimalist style of slicked back hair and natural skin.
The 37-year-old mom of two opened up about her newfound look.
"I've always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a storyline and play a character in a video or through stage," she revealed. "I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature. But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."
And in terms of people feeling confident in their own skin, Aguilera revealed that she's hopeful that the new generation of artists can make a change—particularly, Cardi B. "She makes people really crack up just by being herself, and it's genuine."
"[New artists] don't have as much backlash when they come out on the scene. And I did. It was a controversial time for me," she said.
"Either women are not sexual enough or we're not fulfilling enough of a fantasy for you, but then if we're overtly sexual or feeling empowered in a certain kind of way, then we're shamed for it," she continued. "Madonna had to go through it in her day, and she paved the way for my generation to come up. And paying it forward, now a younger generation is coming up and I'm loving what I'm seeing. It's so incredible."
In recent years, Aguilera has become a symbol and advocate for shame-free sexuality and individualist expression. A dedicated ally to the LGBTQ community, she's been recognized for her positive work, receiving a GLAAD Media Award for her music video, "Beautiful."
But the singer revealed that she was constantly critiqued on her forward fashion choices, being called "skeezy" at times, and was met with a lot of disapproval after using her music videos to show her full support for the LGBTQ community.
"These are people who I grew up with and who are brilliant, talented and strong that deserve for their voice to be heard and fought for, as well."
As for the topic of social media, "There's always gonna be the good and the evil, the dark and the light. I think now is the time, more than ever, that we're seeing that in every sense of the word."
"There's always gonna be those trolls out there or people that have their own definition and ideals of beauty, but I think we're progressing to a place of pushback and more people coming out."
"It's like my Instagram says right now," she added, referring to a shirt she's wearing on her account. "Everybody that can't hop on that train can suck our di*ks."
So what advice does she have for the next generation?
"Be fearless in breaking new boundaries and don't be afraid to go against the grain of criticism along the way."