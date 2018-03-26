Heidi Klum Spotted Kissing Tokio Hotel Rocker Tom Kaulitz

Steve Zak Photography/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 1:28 PM
Mama's got a new man!
On Sunday, Heidi Klum was spotted smooching 28-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in Los Angeles while filming her hit show America's Got Talent in photos shared by Daily Mail.
The 44-year-old German beauty, who was decked out in a sequined red suit, was reportedly on break when the rocker dropped by to give the mother of four some love.
While Klum was all decked out in her dazzling best, Kaulitz was casual in a green T-shirt and sweatpants. The music man pulled his locks back with a black baseball hat.
Heidi and her younger man were previously spotted leaving West Hollywood hotspot Delilah together on March 14.
In February, the 44-year-old supermodel confirmed she's ready to start dating on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I'm very single and very ready to mingle," Klum told Ellen DeGeneres.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Back in September, the supermodel announced the end of her three-year relationship with art dealer Vito Schnabel, who is 13 years her junior.
Previously, she dated her bodyguard Martin Kristen.
Klum's also been married two times. Klum married Seal in 2005 but announced their separation in 2012. Before tying the knot with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, she was married to Ric Pipino; however, the two divorced in 2002.
The supermodel is mom to four kids, Helene (Leni), 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, 8.
The three youngest are from her marriage to Seal.
