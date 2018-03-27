Roseanne's Emma Kenney Takes the E!Q Before the Conner Family's Big Return to TV

Cue the laugh.

Roseanne returns to ABC tonight after 21 years and along with the revival (literally, in Dan's case) of most of your favorite wise-cracking characters, there's a new generation of Conner family members to get to know.

Emma Kenney, 18, plays Harris Conner, daughter of Sara Gilbert's Darlene and Johnny Galecki's David—and we're guessing that any kid of those two (there's also brother Mark, played by Ames McNamara) has already witnessed plenty of life's ups and downs and is well-versed in the art of the eye roll.

Kenney tells E! News that her character has definitely inherited her mom's dry sense of humor, but she is very much a composite of Conner family traits.