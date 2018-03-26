Chance the Rapper Calls Out Heineken Over "Terribly Racist" Ad, "Baiting" Consumers

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chance The Rapper, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Heineken is facing major backlash over their beer ad.

Social media is calling out the company over their Heineken Light TV commercial in which a bartender spots a Caucasian woman in the crowd and slides the low-calorie drink to her, passing three African American bar-goers on its way. "Sometimes, lighter is better," the ad then says.

Chance the Rapper is among the social media users tweeting about the ad and sharing his view on companies "baiting" consumers.

"I think some companies are purposely putting out noticably racist ads so they can get more views," he tweeted Sunday. "And that shit racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn't help by posting about it. But I gotta just say tho. The 'sometimes lighter is better' Hienekin commercial is terribly racist omg."

Chance the Rapper Inspires With Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018

After finding and sharing the TV spot, he wrote to his fans, "Im not saying boucott them or go off im just noticing how often it happens and I think they baiting consumers and tweeters and freelancers and s--t. Like I didnt wanna tweet about it so bad [face with tears of joy emoji] but its like how can u not."

In response to the backlash the company has been receiving, Bjorn Trowery, Director of External Communications at HUSA, tells E! News, "For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us. While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer—we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

What do you think about the Heineken ad? Sound off in the comments.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Christina Aguilera, Paper Magazine

Christina Aguilera Talks Fashion & Female Empowerment While Going Bare-Faced for Paper Magazine

Prince Harry

Prince Harry's Intense Pre-Wedding Fitness Routine Revealed

ESC: Pastels, Emma Roberts

How Emma Roberts Wears Pastels Without Looking Like an Easter Egg

Anna Faris, PaleyFest 2018

Anna Faris Is Unsure If She'll Remarry After Divorcing Chris Pratt

Chrissy Teigen, The Voice

Chrissy Teigen Knows Who Allegedly Bit Beyoncé in the Face—But She Won't Tell!

Lena Dunham, Mystery Man

Lena Dunham Gets Close With Mystery Man After Jack Antonoff Split

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum Spotted Kissing Tokio Hotel Rocker Tom Kaulitz

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.