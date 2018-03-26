Watch Erika Jayne Spend a Day Working at Vogue

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Erika Jayne could one day be Vogue's employee of the month...but probably not this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent her day working for the fashion magazine, where she got a taste of the life of a temp. From the surprisingly difficult task of sharpening Anna Wintour's pencils to neatly plating the editor in Chief's food, Jayne learned the ins and outs of what it takes to be a Vogue employee.

And contrary to what people may think, the team at Vogue does not just sit around all day. The reality star set the record straight saying, "Not true. Two words: Manual labor."

8 of the Juiciest Stories From Erika Jayne's Pretty Mess Memoir

Erika Jayne, The Real Housewives

Bravo

The singer proved just how tough the role can be when she assisted the fashion team with pulling together outfits, building clothes racks and delivering garment bags.

Luckily, she got a break from the back-breaking work when her expertise in fashion was needed to help the fashion editors decide who would be featured in that week's Best Dressed. As the RHOBH star pointed out, "Good taste cannot be taught; you either have it or you don't."

In between hustling to help her new co-workers, the star also found time to sample the many pieces of clothing that had once been featured on the runways of Paris.

"There is a lot of things to steal around here," she said.

Check out the video above to see the reality star temp for the magazine!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Erika Jayne , Vogue , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Chance The Rapper, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Chance the Rapper Calls Out Heineken Over "Terribly Racist" Ad, "Baiting" Consumers

Donald Trump, Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Can't Hide in His Camouflage Shorts While Resurfacing in New York City

Alpha Male Madness, Final 4

Alpha Male Madness 2018: Vote in the Final 4

Brie Larson, Jeannie Leavitt, Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel Begins Production—and Adds Three Marvel Fan Favorites

Carly Waddell

Jade Roper and Carly Waddell Have an Adorable Bachelor Baby Photo Shoot

Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson Is Open to Kids With Danny Fujikawa: "A Girl Would Be Fun"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Khloe Kardashian: What I Hope My Baby Inherits From Me and Tristan Thompson

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.