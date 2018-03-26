Watch Erika Jayne Spend a Day Working at Vogue

Erika Jayne could one day be Vogue's employee of the month...but probably not this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent her day working for the fashion magazine, where she got a taste of the life of a temp. From the surprisingly difficult task of sharpening Anna Wintour's pencils to neatly plating the editor in Chief's food, Jayne learned the ins and outs of what it takes to be a Vogue employee.

And contrary to what people may think, the team at Vogue does not just sit around all day. The reality star set the record straight saying, "Not true. Two words: Manual labor."