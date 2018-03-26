Watch Erika Jayne Spend a Day Working at Vogue

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 11:40 AM

Erika Jayne could one day be Vogue's employee of the month...but probably not this month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spent her day working for the fashion magazine, where she got a taste of the life of a temp. From the surprisingly difficult task of sharpening Anna Wintour's pencils to neatly plating the editor in Chief's food, Jayne learned the ins and outs of what it takes to be a Vogue employee.

And contrary to what people may think, the team at Vogue does not just sit around all day. The reality star set the record straight saying, "Not true. Two words: Manual labor."

8 of the Juiciest Stories From Erika Jayne's Pretty Mess Memoir

Erika Jayne, The Real Housewives

Bravo

The singer proved just how tough the role can be when she assisted the fashion team with pulling together outfits, building clothes racks and delivering garment bags.

Luckily, she got a break from the back-breaking work when her expertise in fashion was needed to help the fashion editors decide who would be featured in that week's Best Dressed. As the RHOBH star pointed out, "Good taste cannot be taught; you either have it or you don't."

In between hustling to help her new co-workers, the star also found time to sample the many pieces of clothing that had once been featured on the runways of Paris.

"There is a lot of things to steal around here," she said.

Check out the video above to see the reality star temp for the magazine!

