Nazanin Mandi's PrettyLittleThing Shoot Is a California Dream

When it comes to fitness, PrettyLittleThing Ambassador Nazanin Mandi isn't messing around.

One look at the model on the Venice beach set of the latest campaign shoot, and you'll see what we mean: The girl has got it going on. When we sat down with her in between wardrobe changes, she was sipping away on a kale smoothie (how very California),and decked out in a hot pink matching workout set (her personal favorite look from the day).

"PrettyLittleThing is great for me because they celebrate all kinds of body types. With active wear, there really aren't any rules and you can have fun with it. I love that PLT offers cool patterns, neutral solids and even really bright neons that look good on everyone," explains Naz.