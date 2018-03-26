Nazanin Mandi's PrettyLittleThing Shoot Is a California Dream

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 11:43 AM

When it comes to fitness, PrettyLittleThing Ambassador Nazanin Mandi isn't messing around.

One look at the model on the Venice beach set of the latest campaign shoot, and you'll see what we mean: The girl has got it going on. When we sat down with her in between wardrobe changes, she was sipping away on a kale smoothie (how very California),and decked out in a hot pink matching workout set (her personal favorite look from the day).

"PrettyLittleThing is great for me because they celebrate all kinds of body types. With active wear, there really aren't any rules and you can have fun with it. I love that PLT offers cool patterns, neutral solids and even really bright neons that look good on everyone," explains Naz.

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

A typical day for me is…I wake up between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. every morning and, five days a week, start my day with a workout. It doesn't matter if I'm headed to a shoot, to the studio or going out of town, I always make time to work out. 

My go-to work out is…Weightlifting because with my body type, I need the toning. If I do too much cardio, I get extremely skinny and that's really not what I'm going for. I want to be strong and healthy so that requires me to weight lift.

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

When I work out I tend to wear…I definitely love a sports bra that shows a little cleavage (like this white hot number you see above). And then for my bottom half, I'm a little curvier, so I need my leggings to have some stretch (see: this dusky blue pair worn above). I'm also obsessed with matching sets, like the hot pink combo we shot earlier. Sets are just easy go to's. Just throw on a sweatshirt and you're ready to go.

I would describe my lifestyle as…I'm balanced. I watch what I eat but I also eat what I want. If I crave it, and I don't have a shoot the next day, I'm probably going to eat it. But it's all in moderation. You have to live. I travel a lot too so if I'm in a new city I'm going to try their food and what they're known for.

Branded: Pretty Little Thing

PrettyLittleThing

Hair and makeup when I work out is…If I'm sweating, I definitely don't do my hair and makeup. This shoot, of course, is an exception. I don't understand how women can go the gym with full hair and makeup. It's, first of all, very bad for your skin, and it's distracting. Bottom line: I'm there to workout, not impress anyone.

My current favorite athleisure look is…I love PrettyLittleThing's sweat suits. They're comfortable and so great for travel. I love that they're sets and you can just throw them on. You can also work out in them if you want too, so they're really versatile.

And her last thought before we left: "I'm all about the athleisure life. Let's just say, if I'm not going out, I'm probably in activewear."

Us too Naz, us too. 

To shop the entire activewear collection from PrettyLittleThing, click here!

