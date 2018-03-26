Captain Marvel Begins Production—and Adds Three Marvel Fan Favorites

Marvel Studios announced Monday that principal photography has begun on Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson as the titular hero. The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film. The movie will also shoot on location in Fresno, Calif., as well in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, and Gemma Chan, McKenna Grace, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, Ben Mendelsohn, Algenis Perez Soto and Rune Temte are joining the MCU. The blockbuster will also feature three fan favorites: Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou) and Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). The movie is set before Gregg and Pace's characters were killed in 2012's The Avengers and 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, respectively; Gregg's character was revived for Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC, but the main characters in the MCU are not aware of his rebirth.