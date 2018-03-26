Will The Good Doctor Finale End With a Major Death? "We Have No Mercy"

"It's life or death."

An early diagnosis for The Good Doctor fans ahead of the ABC breakout hit's season finale tonight? Go out and buy a whole box of tissues 'cause you're definitely going to need them.

"People will definitely be needing a whole box probably!" star Antonia Thomas told E! News at PaleyFest. "I actually cried in the read-through."

Of course, the main source of tears will likely be due to Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) recent cancer diagnosis and inoperable brain tumor and how Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and the rest of the team reacts to his possible death.