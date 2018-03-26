Kylie Jenner Shares Her "Summer Goals" With Throwback Bikini Photo

It may only be March, but Kylie Jenner already has her "summer goals" set.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a throwback photo of her in a bikini on Sunday and captioned the post "summer goals #tb."

The photo comes hours after the 20-year-old makeup mogul posted a video of her baring her toned stomach on Snapchat. Both posts also come about seven weeks after she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child Stormi Webster.

In fact, Kylie has shared several photos of her post-baby body since giving birth. Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her hitting the hot tub with bestie Jordyn Woods, swapping out a swimsuit for her Calvin Klein undergarments. She also shared another photo of her baring her stomach on Mar. 1 and captioned it "1 monthhhhhh."