Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds Combine Forces to Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish

It's Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans to the rescue!

After Fox News' Shannon Bream called upon the "Twitterverse" to help make a dying boy's wish of meeting an Avengers star come true, Reynolds and Evans used their forces for good and offered to help.

"Need your help Twitterverse—trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want[s] is a greeting from one of the Avengers," she tweeted. "If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!"

"I'm more of a 'Reverse Avenger'," the 41-year-old Deadpool star replied. "But happy to help. DM me."

The Captain America star then added, "Happy to! DM me."