Elon Musk's Estranged Father Errol Has a Child With His Stepdaughter

Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 7:24 AM
For Errol Musk, "one thing led to another" and now he's the father of a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Elon Musk's estranged father, 72, has revealed he had a child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, 30. As their history goes, Errol married Jana's mother Heide when Jana was 4 years old and the couple divorced after 18 years. According to the report, Errol doesn't consider Jana a stepdaughter because she was "raised away from the family for long periods."
According to Errol, it was last year when Jana got in touch after breaking up with her then-boyfriend. "We were lonely, lost people," he told the newspaper. "One thing led to another—you can call it God's plan or nature's plan."
Diego Donamaria/Getty Images for SXSW
After a paternity test, the engineer learned he was the father of little Elliot Rush. While he does not live with Jana and the baby, he told the newspaper he supports them and visits. "Jana is a delightful girl and a wonderful mother," he told The Sunday Times. "She said I had changed her life."
"Of course I love him [the baby] dearly, even though it wasn't planned," he added of their child together.
Meanwhile, he has a famously contentious relationship with his billionaire business magnate son. "He was such a terrible human being," Elon told Rolling Stone in November 2017 of the man he once lived with as a kid. As the author of the interview pointed out, Elon briefly cried as he discussed his dad.
Elon added, "You have no idea."
