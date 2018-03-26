Elon Musk's Estranged Father Errol Has a Child With His Stepdaughter

For Errol Musk, "one thing led to another" and now he's the father of a 10-month-old son with his stepdaughter.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Elon Musk's estranged father, 72, has revealed he had a child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, 30. As their history goes, Errol married Jana's mother Heide when Jana was 4 years old and the couple divorced after 18 years. According to the report, Errol doesn't consider Jana a stepdaughter because she was "raised away from the family for long periods."

According to Errol, it was last year when Jana got in touch after breaking up with her then-boyfriend. "We were lonely, lost people," he told the newspaper. "One thing led to another—you can call it God's plan or nature's plan."