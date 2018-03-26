Ciara's Daughter Sienna Is All Smiles in Adorable Bath Time Photos

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 26, 2018 6:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rub-a-dub-dub. Somebody is having fun in the tub. 

Ciara posted pictures of her 11-month-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson enjoying a bath on Sunday—and the little bundle of joy was all smiles. 

"Sienna says happy Sunday everybody," the 32-year-old singer wrote. "Smile!"

It looks like Sienna, who is also the daughter of football star Russell Wilson, is growing in her baby teeth. Fans could spot two pearly whites in one of the photos.

This isn't the first time the proud mama has given fans a sneak peek of her life with her kids. In a recent interview with E! News, the artist said raising her daughter is "so fun" and suggested the little one is going to be a "tomboy."

"I think it's inevitable for her to have a little bit of tomboy in her from Future, Russ and me," she said. "She's going to have some of that edge to her." 

Ciara Predicts Her Baby Girl Sienna Will Have a ''Tomboy'' Side, Plus More Adorable Updates!

Sienna is Ciara's second child. The singer also has a 3-year-old son named Future Zahir Wilburn from her previous relationship with rapper Future. In addition, Ciara and Russell recently added a new addition to their family—an adorable gray puppy.

It won't be long now until Sienna celebrates her first birthday. Ciara and Russell welcomed Sienna April 28, 2017.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ciara , Russell Wilson , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brooks Ayers, Christie Nicole Ayers

Real Housewives of Orange County Star Brooks Ayers Is Married: All the Details

Errol Musk, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Estranged Father Errol Has a Child With His Stepdaughter

Imposters Season 2, Inbar Lavi

Danger Comes to Maddie's Door in This Imposters Season 2 Sneak Peek

Rick Fox, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry 304

See the Shocking Moment Rick Fox Finds Out Someone Close to Him Might Die on Hollywood Medium

Tiffany Haddish, GQ

Tiffany Haddish Claims a Drugged Out Actress "Bit Beyoncé in the Face"

Beyonce

Beyoncé Is Just Like Us—She Does Her Own Target Runs, Too!

ESC: Kate Bosworth, Must do Monday

Kate Bosworth Calls This $12 Acne Solution a "Lifesaver"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.