Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Married

Barry King/Getty Images
Love is in the air and in the ballroom...
After getting engaged on live TV, Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are married!
The dancers exchanged vows at Bella Blanca Event Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, but prior to that they took "first look" pics at the Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon, reports Us Weekly.
Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke were just some of the wedding guests.
For the big day, the outlet reports that the 29-year-old bride donned two Rivini gowns—one a fitted, sheer dress with lace appliqués, and the second a whimsical sheath with a long flowy skirt ideal for dancing.
The groom selected a white handmade tuxedo by Onik Design, the designer that creates many of his DWTS outfits.
"As Emma walked down the aisle, instantly locking eyes with Sasha, it was as if time stood still," wedding planner Michael Russo told Us. "Their moving vows had moments of both humor and heartfelt emotion, which made the ceremony a truly special and magical thing to behold. I couldn’t be more proud to have been a witness to this celebration of pure, unconditional love."
Back in October 2016, the two got engaged in front of a live studio audience—and the world during an episode of DWTS.
During the show, Farber surprised his lady love when he professed to her "Baby, I've wanted to do this for such a long time. I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?"
The stunned dancer said yes and then confetti came down from the ceiling as the entire Dancing With the Stars cast came out to congratulate the pair. As an added bonus, "Just the Way You Are" by Bruno Mars began playing in the background.