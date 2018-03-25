Dancing With the Stars' Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Are Married

Love is in the air and in the ballroom...

After getting engaged on live TV, Dancing With the Stars pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are married!

The dancers exchanged vows at Bella Blanca Event Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, but prior to that they took "first look" pics at the Houdini Estate in Laurel Canyon, reports Us Weekly.

Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich, Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Drew Scott, and Cheryl Burke were just some of the wedding guests.

For the big day, the outlet reports that the 29-year-old bride donned two Rivini gowns—one a fitted, sheer dress with lace appliqués, and the second a whimsical sheath with a long flowy skirt ideal for dancing.

The groom selected a white handmade tuxedo by Onik Design, the designer that creates many of his DWTS outfits.