Star Jones Marries Ricardo Lugo on a Cruise Ship

Star Jones is once again a married woman!

On Sunday, the journalist and former View co-host wed her fiancé Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, in the Bahamas, E! News can confirm.

The wedding was part of multiple-day celebration that also included a 56th birthday party for the blushing bride on Saturday.

The birthday bride has been a busy bee posting a slew of social media images and video from her fun-filled, double-duty trip, including an Instagram of her Kleinfeld dress bag.

The two got engaged in October 2017 and have been together since 2016. The couple often posts cute photos together on social media.

On Monday, the couple attended the Angel Ball in New York City and posted a sweet selfie from the event. "Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together," Jones captioned the photo.

Talking about her fiancé on Monday at the event, Jones told Us Weekly, "He's wonderful. I'm happy and that's all anybody outside of my family needs to know."