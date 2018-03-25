Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Shares First Photo of Their Baby Girl's Face

Baby love!

A month after giving birth to her first child with singer Robin Thicke, April Love Geary has finally posted the sweet first image of their newborn daughter Mia Love Thicke's face on social media.

The 23-year-old hopped on Instagram on Sunday and let fans get a peek at her baby girl's punim. The first-time mom, outfitted in a pink sweatsuit that said "Baby Girl" on it, was all smiles when she posted the snap of the one-month-old in her arms.

The caption for the photo reads, "My little love."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old shares a 7-year-old son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with his ex-wife Paula Patton.