Lucy Hale and Ian Harding's Pretty Little Liars Reunion Will Make Your Heart Melt

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 12:03 PM

Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars, Reunion

Ezria lives on!

It's been only nine months since Pretty Little Liars has been off the air, but the nostalgia was still high when Lucy Hale ran into a familiar face this weekend.

The 28-year-old actress, who played Aria Montgomery on the series, posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of her and Ian Harding. The 31-year-old actor played her character's onscreen love interest Ezra Fitz.

"Look who I found in Chicago," Hale wrote.

The actress bundled up in a long gray puffer jacket and also wore a Chicago Cubs baseball cap. Harding sported a short navy puffer jacket with red trimming and khakis.

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

In September, on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series Ellen's Show Me More Show, Hale confessed that she had a crush on Harding in real life when they filmed Pretty Little Liars.

"Season one," she said. "Whatever, I was 20!"

The ABC Family—now Freeform—show Pretty Little Liars ended its seven-season run last June.

Pretty Little Liars spinoffThe Perfectionists, is in the works and is set to star returning actresses Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

