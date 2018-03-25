Lucy Hale and Ian Harding's Pretty Little Liars Reunion Will Make Your Heart Melt

Ezria lives on!

It's been only nine months since Pretty Little Liars has been off the air, but the nostalgia was still high when Lucy Hale ran into a familiar face this weekend.

The 28-year-old actress, who played Aria Montgomery on the series, posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of her and Ian Harding. The 31-year-old actor played her character's onscreen love interest Ezra Fitz.

"Look who I found in Chicago," Hale wrote.

The actress bundled up in a long gray puffer jacket and also wore a Chicago Cubs baseball cap. Harding sported a short navy puffer jacket with red trimming and khakis.