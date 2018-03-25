Kylie Jenner Bares Slim Stomach in Selfie Video

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 9:37 AM
Zoom in on this!
Kylie Jenner posted on her Snapchat on Saturday a selfie video showing her baring her slim stomach. She is wearing black pants, a gray crop top and a black sweatshirt, which she folded up to her chest.
The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul posted the video seven weeks after she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, daughter Stormi Webster.
Since the baby's birth, Kylie has stepped out with Travis, her family and her friends several times and shared several scantily clad photos of herself. She posted a pic of herself in a shirt and underwear a month after welcoming Stormi.
YouTube
Kylie has also shared several photos of her little girl since giving birth. Last week, she posted her first selfies with Stormi.
On Friday, Kylie posted on Snapchat photos of three new luxury cars parked in a garage, writing, "Mom & Dad," which drew speculation that she may have bought her and Travis some new whips.
Kylie had showed off another new luxury car, a "push present" Ferrari, soon after Stormi was born.
