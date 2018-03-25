John Cena Among Celebs Who Got Slimed at 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 7:19 AM

You got slimed!

John Cena hosted Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday and he and many other celebs on the show got doused in green slime, as per tradition.

Other famous faces who got the star slime treatment included Shawn Mendes, who won Favorite Male Artist, Olympic gymnast and presenter Laurie Hernandez, and America's Got Talent judges Mel B and Heidi Klum. The supermodel later posted on her Instagram page a video showing her hosing her co-star off.

"Clean up crew !!!!!" she wrote.

Heidi Klum, Mel B, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Neilson Barnard/KCA2018/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Mel B

The America's Got Talent stars go for a double slime.

Shawn Mendes, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Splat!

Jojo Siwa, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms star and YouTube personality knows it's not easy being green.

Article continues below

John Cena, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Cena

Obviously, the host of the show is not safe from the slime.

Laurie Hernandez, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Slimed

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Laurie Hernandez

A green medal for the Olympic gymnast!

Liza Koshy, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018, Winners, Slimed

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Liza Koshy

The actress and YouTube personality has been slimed!

Article continues below

Photos

Celebs Get Slimed at 2018 Kids' Choice Awards

This marked the second year in a row that Cena has hosted the annual award ceremony.

Other celeb winners included Camila CabelloBTSStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown and Demi Lovato.

