John Cena Among Celebs Who Got Slimed at 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

You got slimed!

John Cena hosted Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday and he and many other celebs on the show got doused in green slime, as per tradition.

Other famous faces who got the star slime treatment included Shawn Mendes, who won Favorite Male Artist, Olympic gymnast and presenter Laurie Hernandez, and America's Got Talent judges Mel B and Heidi Klum. The supermodel later posted on her Instagram page a video showing her hosing her co-star off.

"Clean up crew !!!!!" she wrote.