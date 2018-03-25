9 Kids' Choice Awards Style Trends You'll Be Seeing All Spring

Take notes!

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards is not the fashion event that is the Oscars or Met Gala, but there are style lessons to be learned. The casual red carpet offers outfit inspiration for events we can actually relate to. You may not need a ball gown, but you probably need to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring. Luckily, the Nickelodeon award show provided plenty of pointers.

For instance, as crop top season commences, Kristen Bell's button-down iteration will be perfect for both semi-formal events and lazy weekends. Paired with a high-waist silouhette, you'll be barely exposing skin. Or if you want to take page out of Yara Shahidi's book, a babydoll mini paired with tailored shorts makes the perfect spring uniform.