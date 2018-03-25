9 Kids' Choice Awards Style Trends You'll Be Seeing All Spring

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Mar. 25, 2018 5:05 AM

ESC: Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Take notes! 

The 2018 Kids' Choice Awards is not the fashion event that is the Oscars or Met Gala, but there are style lessons to be learned. The casual red carpet offers outfit inspiration for events we can actually relate to. You may not need a ball gown, but you probably need to transition your wardrobe from winter to spring. Luckily, the Nickelodeon award show provided plenty of pointers. 

For instance, as crop top season commences, Kristen Bell's button-down iteration will be perfect for both semi-formal events and lazy weekends. Paired with a high-waist silouhette, you'll be barely exposing skin. Or if you want to take page out of Yara Shahidi's book, a babydoll mini paired with tailored shorts makes the perfect spring uniform. 

Photos

Kids' Choice Awards 2018 Fashion Trends

To see more red-carpet trends from the Kids' Choice Awards you'll be seeing all spring long, keep scrolling. 

Yara Shahidi, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

Welcome to the outfit combo you'll be living in all spring and summer long: the babydoll mini paired with shorts. The empire waist creates a flared silouhette, which is then anchored by tailored bottoms, creating interesting proportions. You also don't need Yara's Rasario polka-dot dress, green Jimmy Choo shoes and Sydney Evan and Marla Aaron jewelry to look this good—a pop of color against an all-white-and-black look creates the perfect contrast. 

Millie Bobby Brown, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown

Empowering style or fashion made to support a cause has always been an outlet for expression. And just like the Stranger Things actress' custom Calvin Klein shirt, which lists the names of the Parkland, Fla. shooting victims on the back, it will be more relevant than ever this season. 

Storm Reid, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Taste the rainbow...because it will be everywhere throughout the warm-weather seasons. You don't have to outfit yourself in a Moschino suit, like the A Wrinkle in Time actress, to re-create the look either. Opt for lightweight pieces in the colorful pattern and don't forget: You can mix and match with solid and other prints as well. Celebrities are already wearing the trend in their swimsuits

Caleb McLaughlin, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Caleb McLaughlin

Keep the stripes going, just like the Stranger Things star with his Kids' Choice Awards ensemble. Notice how lines run through his jacket, pants and even on his shoes. It's a small detail that makes all the difference. 

Chloe Kim, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chloe Kim

Ruffles will be big this season. The Olympic snowboarder wasn't the only star to wear the trend on the red carpet, actresses Candace Cameron Bure and Stevie Nelson also sported versions of the look. 

Hailee Steinfeld, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Emma McIntyre/KCA2018/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

While a train might be a little extra for everyday wear, a low-but-clasped neckline, like the Pitch Perfect 3 star's, will give you the ventilation you need in the spring and summer heat. 

Kat Graham, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kat Graham

It's Carrie Bradshaw's signature look, updated! Hit your local vintage stores to find the perfect tulle skit featuring just enough volume, and pair it with a graphic shirt. If you're daring enough, try this trend with Kat's bold makeup look.  

Sadie Sink, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sadie Sink

It's a subtle detail, but zipper fly pants channel just enough edge without being too overt. Gigi Hadid is already a fan. To polish up the trend, add a sophisticated touch, like a bow-tie top or cardigan. 

Kristen Bell, Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kristen Bell

Crop tops will be back (again!), except this season, button-down versions will provide the perfect blend of sophistication and trend. 

RELATED ARTICLE:  This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

