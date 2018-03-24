Olivia Culpo Lives it Up in Las Vegas Amid Danny Amendola Breakup Rumors

Girls' trip!

Olivia Culpo has taken to Las Vegas for a little trip with her squad, best pal Cara Santana and her pregnant sister Aurora Culpo amid rumors that she and her boyfriend of two years, NFL player Danny Amedola, have split.

On Friday night, the model took to Instagram Stories to show some girly photos from the group's night on the town, dancing around to music. The black-clad star shared one image of the trio in the mirror and wrote, "Vegas ready."

Similarly, Santana posted a video of the ladies prepping and wrote, "On repeat. Operation: Surprise Vegas Girl's Night Complete."

On Saturday, it was off to the pool!