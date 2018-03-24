Olivia Culpo Lives it Up in Las Vegas Amid Danny Amendola Breakup Rumors

Olivia Culpo/Instagram
Girls' trip!
Olivia Culpo has taken to Las Vegas for a little trip with her squad, best pal Cara Santana and her pregnant sister Aurora Culpo amid rumors that she and her boyfriend of two years, NFL player Danny Amedola, have split.
On Friday night, the model took to Instagram Stories to show some girly photos from the group's night on the town, dancing around to music. The black-clad star shared one image of the trio in the mirror and wrote, "Vegas ready."
Similarly, Santana posted a video of the ladies prepping and wrote, "On repeat. Operation: Surprise Vegas Girl's Night Complete."
On Saturday, it was off to the pool!
Culpo made sure to post several images from her casual poolside romp (complete with a good book), one of which she entitled "grl pwr" (it's also written on her sweatshirt)—but later on the bathing beauty got all dolled up in a swimsuit to hit up the launch of the 2018 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit issue at Encore Beach Club.
The brunette, who made headlines when she took it all off for this year's SI: Swimsuit issue, paired a bikini with some festive accessories for the Vegas bash.
There was no shortage of happy looking images from her Saturday in Vegas on her Insta. Living well (on social media) is the millennial's best revenge!
Meanwhile, the sports star is having his own fun with the guys sans his possible ex-lady love.
At the same time that Culpo was posting her Sin City shots, Danny shared an Instagram photo with a pal from Austin, Texas.
While neither one has commented on the breakup rumors. Their social media posts may just say it all...
