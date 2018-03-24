Millie Bobby Brown Dedicates Kids' Choice Award and Shirt to Gun Victims

Millie Bobby Brown's denim button-down said it all.

Appearing at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards in the same Calvin Klein ensemble Kim Kardashian West wore in the brand's ad campaign, the Stranger Things actress customized the back of her shirt to feature the names of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Fla. shooting. Above the names read "March For Our Lives" in support of the weekend's nationwide protest against gun violence.

The actress who plays Eleven on the Netflix hit took to the stage to accept the award for Favorite TV Actress before calling attention to the cause in an emotional speech.

"Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together. As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another," said Millie.