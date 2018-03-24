Kat Graham Gets Fierce With Graphic Liner at Kids' Choice Awards

Kat Graham just took the cat-eye to the next level.

The Vampire Diaries alum arrived to the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards in a white graphic tee, tulle skirt, oversize denim jacket and a major beauty look.

Not only did the actress-singer bring a pop of color to the carpet with glossy, bold-red lips, but Kat accented her liquid-lined cat-eye with a pencil-drawn graphic line that traced across her eye crease and up to her brow bone.

When lips are bold, typically the eyes are made more minimal (or vice versa), but the "Sometimes" singer took a welcomed risk by doubling down on two statement elements. On top of it all, Kat went with strong, arched brows to frame the face.