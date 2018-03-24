Kat Graham Gets Fierce With Graphic Liner at Kids' Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kat Graham, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kat Graham just took the cat-eye to the next level.

The Vampire Diaries alum arrived to the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards in a white graphic tee, tulle skirt, oversize denim jacket and a major beauty look.

Not only did the actress-singer bring a pop of color to the carpet with glossy, bold-red lips, but Kat accented her liquid-lined cat-eye with a pencil-drawn graphic line that traced across her eye crease and up to her brow bone.

When lips are bold, typically the eyes are made more minimal (or vice versa), but the "Sometimes" singer took a welcomed risk by doubling down on two statement elements. On top of it all, Kat went with strong, arched brows to frame the face.

Photos

2018 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Is this red-carpet look too much for you? The award show presenter has the perfect trick to tone down the look: wear small, angular, black sunglasses. The star sported the accessory on the carpet for a mysterious, Matrix-esque vibe, then took off the sunnies to reveal her edgy liner look.

Are you into it? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED ARTICLE: It's Time to Get Slimed! A History of Celebrity Slimes at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kat Graham , Style Collective , Beauty , Life/Style , Red Carpet , 2018 Kids' Choice Awards , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Candace Cameron Bure, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018

This May Be Candace Cameron Bure's Edgiest Look Yet

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Saturday Savings

Saturday Savings: Olivia Culpo's H&M Top Is $15 and Perfect for Spring!

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Sweater Is a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Style Book

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Fendi, Celebs in Designer Logos

Celebrities in Really Obvious Designer Logos: Into It or Over It?

ESC: Best Dressed, Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Is Classic With a Twist and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Celeb Bikinis, Kourtney Kardashian

Spring Swimsuit Trends Kourtney Kardashian and More Are Wearing

Sex and the City, Cynthia Nixon

Style Proof Cynthia Nixon Was Always Poised to Be a Politician

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.