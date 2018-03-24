2018 Kids' Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Heidi Klum, John Cena and More

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 4:43 PM
Prepare to get slimed!
John Cena is once again hosting Nickelodeon's premiere celebration, the 2018 Kids Choice Awards, on Saturday evening from The Forum in Inglewood, but before he hits the stage and douses the celebrity attendees, presenters and winners with ooey, gooey green slime, we ought to give everyone a chance to hit the orange carpet in style.
"It's an awesome show!" the Blockers star told E! News back in January. "It is like the thrill of being in a WWE show, which is the thing I enjoy the absolute most, and Kids' Choice Awards is that thrill and that experience. Nickelodeon's production value is amazing. Every show is just outstanding and what they do for the kids in the audience and the kids at home is spectacular. The show is for the kids and so designed for the audience absolutely and it's so fun. You get to be a big kid."
Tonight, big kid John will join Hollywood's hottest stars, all while dodging that iconic green slime.
Celebs like Heidi Klum, Yara Shahidi, Grant Gustin, Candace Cameron Bure, Kat Graham and Parker Bates are just a few famous and familiar faces who have turned up on the orange carpet.
Click through the gallery below to see all the red carpet arrivals from the 31st Annual Kids' Choice Awards!
A slew of your favorite stars and TV shows have been nominated for the fun-filled awards show.
The nominees for Favorite Movie are Beauty and the Beast, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Greatest Showman, Wonder Woman.
The nominees for Favorite TV Show are Fuller House, Henry Danger, K.C. Undercover, Power Rangers, Ninja Steel, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, The Flash and The Thundermans.
Don't miss the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.
