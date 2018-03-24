Miley Cyrus Reunites With Demi Lovato at March for Our Lives Rally

Friends forever!

Despite some hiccups in their relationship, former Disney stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato joined up after performing at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., on Saturday—and fans are LOVING it!

Miley was quick to post the momentous occasion on social media, posting a photo of the twosome and writing, "Been friends forever & happy to stand with you on important days like this!"

Of course, the post got many of their fans feeling nostalgic for their Disney days together. The Internet broke into quite the tizzy seeing the two all smiles together.

During the star-studded rally on the capital, Lovato performed "Skyscraper" and Cyrus, who was there with mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus, to sing her hit "The Climb."

Miley and Demi joined George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Padma Lakshmi and Charlize Theron along with hundreds of thousands of students and other people at March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

The nationwide protests are aimed at toughening gun laws to help stop school shootings and other massacres. Teens organized the rallies after the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that killed 17 students and staff members.