Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Bring North West to March of Our Lives Protest

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West gave their 4-year-old daughter North West a unique civics lesson on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 40-year-old rapper traveled with the child to Washington D.C. and brought her to the March for Our Lives anti-gun violence and pro-gun control protest. Teenagers organized the rally and hundreds of similar protests after the February 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, which killed 17 students and staff members.

"I'm so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️," Kim wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of Kanye and their daughter. "I hope North remembers this forever."

She also shared the pic on Instagram Stories, where she also posted videos from the rally, which featured speeches from students, including survivors of the Florida high school shooting, and performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Jennifer Hudson.