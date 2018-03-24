Selena Gomez Is All Smiles on Roller-Skating Night Out With Friends

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 24, 2018 2:49 PM
Selena Gomez had a fun night out with friends at a roller-skating rink on Friday.
In recent weeks, the singer has been hanging out with her pals and family members. She andJustin Bieber are on a "break". The two had rekinded their past romance last fall and last month, multiple sources told E! News that they have been spending time away from each other.
Fans spotted Gomez at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California and shared photos, including selfies with her, and videos. Dressed in a light pink T-shirt that read "Sinner" on the back and turquoise pants, the singer skated with her friends on the crowded rink and also enjoyed a snack.
Day 1 back in Cali was amazing!? Got to catch up with some of my girls, and also got to meet Selena Gomez!??
A post shared by Tatiana Caceres (@tatianacaceres11) on
Selena in @tanyakaur_ Instagram Story
A post shared by Selena Gomez News Source? (@dailyselenagomez_) on
Gomez and Bieber have spent time at the Moonlight Rollerway together before and he has also hung out there with other women.
Earlier this week, Bieber spent time with model Baskin Champion. The two attended Craig David's concert at The Roxy and the Los Angeles premiere of Midnight Sun—which stars Patrick Schwarzenegger, who is dating Champion's sister Abby Champion, and were also spotted hanging out together in Beverly Hills.
"Justin has been upset about the recent break from Selena and is trying to keep busy until they work things out," a source told E! News. "He has definitely been liking [Champion's] company, but to say they are dating is a huge stretch. Justin isn't trying to be serious with anyone but Selena."
